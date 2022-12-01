- Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location.
- There are dozens of local vendors with everything from handmade candles and soaps to treats, stockings, outfits for baby and more! The boutique starts today December 1st and runs through Saturday December 3rd at the Golden Spike Events Center in Ogden. It’s one of the biggest boutiques of the year and Thacker says the vendors are bringing their best products. She says it’s important to try and shop local and when you have gift giving options like this, it’s easy!
- For more information click here: www.simpletreasuresboutique.biz or on Instagram @simpletreasuresboutique
by: Nicea DeGering
