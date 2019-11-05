Where to taste dishes made with 20 years of experience by executive chef at Escala Provisions

Escala Provisions Company Restaurant & Bar invites guests to enjoy an exclusive Tastes of Utah menu as part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) Park City Plated series.

Four courses of locally inspired comfort food prepared by Chef David Schuler will be paired with craft beers from one of Utah’s distinct breweries. The 4-course menu is $50, and the beer pairing is $20. Reservations can be made by calling 435-615-4229.

Guests who extend their stay at Hyatt Centric Park City can receive complimentary room upgrade based on availability. To book overnight reservations, visit parkcity.centric.hyatt.com.

Park City Plated is a new way for guests to sample the community’s diverse dining scene. Exclusive specials from a rotating collection of some of Park City’s finest restaurants give guests the opportunity to experience new, local flavors and unique menu items all year long. For additional details, visit www.parkcityrestaurants.com.

WHEN: Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Escala Provisions Company Restaurant & Bar 3551 N Escala Court, Park City, UT

Executive Chef David Schuler has over 20 years of experience having worked with some of Hyatt’s most respected Chefs in the Company. Hyatt Centric Park City is the 5th resort property for him. Chef David has mastered his craft working in San Antonio Texas, Orlando Florida, Maui Hawaii, and Huntington Beach California’s premier resort properties. Chef David has prepared meals for a number of Royalty, Presidents, Celebrities, and Professional Athletes throughout the years. Utah is providing a great experience for the Chef and his wife Jennifer and Daughter Emma; who have been enjoying everything this beautiful part of the country has to offer.

This article contains sponsored content.