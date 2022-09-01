Stay safe while you’re out on the town, or in the neighborhood! Where on the body do you target during an attack? Smart defense trainer Steph Oguey and Marcus Johnson, the Smart Defense Men’s Program Director were in studio with a demonstration. Watch the clip, and follow along below for there expert tips!

targets: eyes, nose, chin

elbows are a short range weapon

mange distance, reclaim space and strike

be loud, use your voice

follow-up, enter clinch or create space and get out

get college credit right now for Smart Defense at Southern Utah University & Idaho State University

More information at:

https://www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org/

IG: elizabethsmartfoundation FB: Elizabeth Smart Foundation

