Stay safe while you’re out on the town, or in the neighborhood! Where on the body do you target during an attack? Smart defense trainer Steph Oguey and Marcus Johnson, the Smart Defense Men’s Program Director were in studio with a demonstration. Watch the clip, and follow along below for there expert tips!
- targets: eyes, nose, chin
- elbows are a short range weapon
- mange distance, reclaim space and strike
- be loud, use your voice
- follow-up, enter clinch or create space and get out
- get college credit right now for Smart Defense at Southern Utah University & Idaho State University
More information at:
https://www.elizabethsmartfoundation.org/
IG: elizabethsmartfoundation FB: Elizabeth Smart Foundation