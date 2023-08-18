Kaysville’s Final Friday Festival is taking place on Friday, August 25th, and Friday September 29th. Michele Smith is the owner of Treasured Again, and the creator of Final Friday. She stopped by our studio this morning to give us all the details.

The festival features free admission, free parking, and free and low cost activities for children. There are Vintage Market vendors, farmers market vendors, local artists, crafters, jewelry makers, wonderful food, and light music.

Don’t forget the entertainment, we see a snippet of entertainment Mack Moon performing one of her original songs,

Mention Good Things Utah, and get BOHO on jewelry (excludes sterling silver, and real gold).

TreasuredAgainVintage.com and IG @Treasured_Again_Vintage_