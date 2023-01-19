- On Good Things Utah this morning – The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29 and is expected to be a bustling time in Park City. Here’s what you need to know…Where to park:
- There isn’t any parking at Park City theaters and venues, so people should plan to take public transit and/or walk everywhere possible. The China Bridge parking lot in Old Town will be open via Marsac Ave, although rates are higher than normal:
- Thursday, Jan.19 at $40
- Friday, Jan. 20 at $50
- Saturday, Jan. 21 at $50
- Sunday, Jan. 22 at $40
- Monday, Jan. 23 at $40
- Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 24 to Jan. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at $1 per hour for the first 4 hours; fifth hour is $30. After 6 p.m. at $3 per hour, maximum charge $18
- Friday, Jan. 27 at $30
- Saturday, Jan. 28 at $30
- China Bridge Parking permits are available for the duration of the festival on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are $550 and are valid Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2023. To apply, fill out the application and email completed forms to parking_permits@parkcity.org. For this Hot Topic and so much more tune in to Good Things Utah Monday through Friday from 9-11 am.
