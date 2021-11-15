Boutique clothes that will make you feel your best

It’s time to plan your holiday outfits and Her Kind Apparel has you covered with the trendiest pieces! Tijana Fitozovic, co-owner of Her Kind Apparel, stopped by GTU to show off some holiday outfit ideas featuring new arrivals in their boutique.

Co-owner and model Maria showed off the beautiful “Nancy” dress which is a dressier Holiday look that hits you at the smallest part of your waist for a very flattering look. To switch up the basic dress look, throw on a sweater, boots, and beanie and your look is transformed.

Model Jackie had on a more casual look with a unique flannel t-shirt top and jeans that gave off a 90s look.

Model Rainee had a causal, but edgy look with a combination of patterns and a pop of color. Some people are scared of color and prints, but the secret is to add pops of colors to neutrals.

Fitozovic says statement jackets and coats should be a staple in your closet because they can turn any basic outfit into something spectacular. She talks about the importance of showing up in your life as the “main character” and that mood and performance increase when you are happy and confident in what you are wearing.

Just for today (November 12, 2021), Her Kind Apparel is giving GTU viewers 20% off when you use code “GTU” on the website. Also, check out their Instagram for more fashion inspiration.