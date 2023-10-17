GOOD THINGS UTAH – The Boba Guru is helping to celebrate Good Things Utah turning 21 and our signature drink week. The bubble tea shop made the ‘Surae Mae’ drink made of one of the host’s favorite flavor, Ube. Quynh Pham & Sunny Detvongsa showed how to make the Ube coconut slush drink. The drink has the boba at the bottom layered with ube and coconut flavors that make the drink ombre. The Boba Guru creative and high quality drinks with efficient speed for all customers. They utilize small fresh batches boba every 3-4 hours and fresh tea every 1-2 hours. A second location in downtown Salt Lake City is slated to open around the end of this year at 55 E 300 S. @bobaguru_ut (Instagram)

The main location: 2927 S 5600 W, Suite I

West Valley City