SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Brooke Robinson is the Staff Attorney and Program Director at Timpanogos Legal Center. With the mission to empower self-represented parties, Timpanogos Legal Center offers an array of services, including a legal hotline, clinics, and document assistance. They’re dedicated to bridging the legal divide for those in need.

In October, the center places particular importance on Domestic Violence Awareness and Pro Bono Month. There will be a free legal advice clinic in Provo on October 24th. Visit their website at https://www.timplegal.org/ to learn more about their services and how they’re making a difference.