Where to get kissed by a fish!

Jared and Linda Greco are the owners of the FishKiss spa, where they say you’ll get experience the most unique kiss you’ll ever receive! You can say that again. At FishKiss you’ll experience a manicure and pedicure like never before, as you dip feet and hands into a fish tank where “doctor” fish kiss (gently nibble) off the dead skin, leaving your tootsies silky and smooth! Deena and her son paid them a visit, and loved every minute.

Come in, grab a soda, swing in the hammock, have your feet and hands sanitized, kissed, then washed and moisturized by the warm staff. You’ll giggle your way through, and plan your next trip in before you’ve even left!



For the month of August, FishKiss is doing date night Wednesdays from 4-9 pm where you get 2 for $25! They are also doing a package deal with Fishkiss and their nail salon Kabiri, where you’ll get a FishKiss pedicure experience with a gel manicure from Kabiri for only $45!

“One thousand thumbs up” was the review from Deena’s son. Plan your visit today! FIshKiss is located at 32 South Freedom Blvd, Provo 84062 online at www.fishkissfishspa.com and Instagram @fishkissco