Got Beauty is a Sugar House gem that’s been in business for thirty-three years. Female owned and operated, it’s the perfect spot to find a unique gift for Mother’s Day! Jenni Holmstead, expert on all things Got Beauty and former general manager, joined us with a lovely curated display that made us want to rush right in!

She also told us about some great promotions to make spoiling the mom in your life stress-free and fun. With fun and funky items, hair and skincare products, and a full salon and many spa services, you’ll find the perfect gift. If all else fails, grab a gift card! If you don’t have time to shop in store, you can even shop online with free next-day shipping.

•Take 25% off any 1 gift item during May – there’s a huge selection of personalized gifts!

•Enjoy 25% off any 1 product on your day of service, perfect for a mother/daughter pedicure or facial date!

•Enter the Eminence Organics giveaway on Instagram! A $260+ value, this includes favorite Eminence products from their Stone Crop line, and their award-winning Facial Recovery Oil. Enter on IG @gotbeautydotcom