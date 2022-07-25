Recently recognized for the best taco in Utah, Whimpy and Fritz, is a local hit. Co-owner, Lefty Montoya, joined us in the GTU kitchen to show us what their smoked carnitas is all about.

Ingredients:

Cilantro

onion

pickled red onion

smoked chipotle red sauce

cotija cheese

flash smoked slow-cooked carnitas.

Side Dishes: Homemade Fideo and Beans

Check out the video to see how Lefty Montoya dressed them up to perfection.

Wimpy and Fritz is located in Ogden Utah at 352 Park Boulevard.

Facebook: Wimpy and Fritz

Instagram: @wimpy_and_fritz