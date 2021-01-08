Where to find the most affordable fitness products

- On Good Things Utah this morning – If your New Year’s Resolution is to get fit we can help! January is the best time to get the best deals on workout equipment and Surae shows us where to find the items you need for your home gym.
- Plus, if this week’s news cycle has you feeling stressed, we have five things you can do today to feel more calm. Including not shutting off the headlines, but taking control and filtering the right amount that you can handle.
- And is it possible to get a cold from the cold? We have the latest answers from health experts about this myth. Doctors say yes, people are more sick in the winter, but it’s not from the cold – it’s from us all gathering inside together.
- Finally, Ali has the most popular baby names for 2021 – and this year names are going back to nature. Clover is at the top of the list!
- At the end of the show, why does Target have those big red balls at the front of it’s stores? Brian tells us it’s not just part of it’s branding, it’s for security. And when did people start calling the store ‘Tar-jay’? It’s actually earlier than we all thought! Hope you tune in this morning for a Monday edition of GTU.