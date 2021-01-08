Where to find the most affordable fitness products

The ushering in of a new year often brings contemplation, resolution or goal setting, and a renewed focus on putting our best foot forward, especially when it comes to our health. While New Year’s resolutions such as watching what we eat or starting a fitness routine are common to many, the importance of prioritizing and scheduling an annual wellness visit with a primary care physician is often overlooked. In addition, the continuation of stay-at-home recommendations and fears around visiting a busy doctor’s office during the COVID-19 pandemic may also be contributing to many people putting off a visit to their physician.

Dr. Chad Bittner, Chief Medical Officer for OptumCare Utah, joined Good Things Utah to share tips on health care resolutions for a healthier Utah.