Where to find chocolate, poetry, art, and a David Bowie tribute this weekend!

It’s Friday, so you know what that means! We’re out and about. Here are four fun events just in time for your Valentine’s Day weekend.

Date Night at the Museum: The Art of Chocolate at the Southern Utah Museum of Art in Cedar City is happening tonight from 6:30 – 8:30. Go enjoy a chocolate and cheese tasting with a local chocolatier in the SUMA gallery to celebrate Valentine’s Day! St. George based candy company Obsidian will provide a chocolate tasting experience where guests will learn about the art of chocolate and candy making. Guests will also take home a Valentine’s inspired art kit at the end of the evening.

Friday, February 12

Standard price: $20 Sidekick discount: $15

13 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT www.suu.edu/pva/suma/experience/university-programs.html

Relaxation Through Verse: A Black Love Affair is presented by Caribbean Nightingale online Saturday, February 13th at 7 pm. Celebrate Black History Month & Valentine’s Day with the first Poetry Salon in Utah. Streaming is just $10, pay more if you wish. Receive a discount when you mention this event. Order a mouth watering Caribbean dish from Makaya Caters, a food truck & catering black owned business serving scrumptious Haitian food in the SLC area since 2018, and who has appeared on our show! Relaxation Through Verse is a multilingual Collective of Black & Brown, Women & LGBTQ+ Artists. They are emerging Poets, Musicians, and Visual Artists with a Purpose, aiming to promote diversity and the healing powers of the Arts. A portion of the proceeds from each event is donated to a local nonprofit supporting Domestic Violence or similar Trauma Survivors. Saturday, February 13th

7 pm

www.RelaxationThroughVerse.com

It’s Not A Gallery: Valentine’s weekend event featuring six local artists and displaying new work! Owned and operated by Kade Clemmenson, they’ll be doing monthly events which will consist of music, art, and all creative experiences. Wear a mask, and support local these local artists.

Saturday, February 13th 7-9 PM 231 E 400 S Suite 70, SLC www.instagram.com/itsnotagallery/

https://www.itsnotagallery.com/



David Bowie Tribute Night with Major Tom & The Moonboys: Saturday, February 13 th at 6:00 pm at Urban Lounge. Urban Lounge has been working hard over these last few months to create a safe indoor concert experience. The entire event is seated. Tickets will be sold in household groups with a minimum of 2 persons. Each group will be separated by 6 feet with other groups. We ask everyone to please keep a 6 foot distance from each other as well while moving throughout the venue to use the restroom, step out into the back patio, etc. They will also allow larger groups to attend our events together. Please purchase your tickets as a single group ie, if there are six in your group, make sure those tickets are purchased together in one transaction. This way, we can know your group size ahead of time and coordinate our seating to match. Masks are required to be worn at all times. You are allowed to dip your mask down to sip your beverage only, and we ask that you put it back on between drinks. The singer will be allowed to not wear a mask, as we will place a plastic shield directly in front of the performer. Beverages will be served via CARD ONLY. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue for your convenience. If an audience member is not respecting the rules, we will kindly ask once that they follow the rules. A second notice will result in asking the attendee to leave the event. Thank you for helping keep the live music community alive during this difficult time. Please email nic@sartainandsaunders.com if you have any further questions or concerns. Saturday, February 13th at 6 pm

$10 Urban Lounge 241 South 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84102https://www.sartainandsaunders.com/