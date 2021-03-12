Where to dine in a stylish, socially distanced “snow globe”!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Cafe Galleria in Midway is as cozy and charming as can be. When the pandemic hit, they had the brilliant idea to create the Alpen Globe for a stylish, socially distanced dining experience. Each of the eight globes holds up to eight people, and they’re complete with heaters, pillows, and blankets to keep snuggled up in!

Owner Rob Hellewell tells us the story behind the success of the restaurant, and why these globes have gotten so popular that there’s now a two month wait list (hop online and reserve now, it’s well worth the wait)! We see the new private room available at Cafe Galleria, and sample some of the mouth-watering Italian cuisine.

It doesn’t matter if you’re there for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The experience is magical any time of day. We’re exited to see what’s in store for the summer, when you can experience the globe in warm weather as live music serenades on the patio!

Visit Cafe Galleria at 101 W Main Street, Midway UT 84049. Online at thecafegalleria.com and IG @cafegalleriamidwaypizza

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



