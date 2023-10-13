- One of Utah’s largest gatherings of classic cars and hot rods, both modern and from days gone by, will all be in one place this Saturday and it’s all for a good cause! Blaine and Cory from Rockin’ Hot Rod Productions joined us along with 25 incredible cars all lined up in front of our ABC4 station to share details about the event hoping to raise 20 thousand dollars for Toys4Tots. Last year the group also raised 10 thousand dollars for Utah families who need help to buying gifts this Christmas.
- Rockin Hotrod Productions has been building friendships and providing classic cruise nights & car shows for 20 years now. They love what they do and Blaine says he hopes you will be able to come out to an event and hang with the group. Cory says classic car owners feel like it’s important to give back to the community. Each entry into the car show must make a donation to Toys4Tots. It’s free for the public and ABC4 will be there handing out awards to vehicle entries.
- Classic Car Show benefitting Toys4Tots
- Saturday October 14, 2023
- Riverton City Hall Park (Not Riverton City Park)
- 1750 W 12800 S
- 10 am to 3 pm
- For more information click here: http://rockinhotrodproductions.net/
Where to check out classic cars for a great cause
by: Nicea DeGering
