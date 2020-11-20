Where to catch the weekend Christmas lights

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point opens tonight and goes through January 2nd. Attend Monday through Saturday, with time slots from 5 pm – 8:30 pm. The light of Luminaria is a feast for all the senses! An enchanting walk through Ashton Gardens transports you to another world with all of the sights, smells, sounds, and tastes of the holidays. A one-way path guides you past a brand new light and music show on 6,500 programmable luminaries blanketing a hill, with each luminary a pixel in a moving picture of flying reindeer, ombré waves, and other signs of the season. All new songs and shows will be even better with the iconic 120-foot tree (atop a 40-foot hill) incorporated into the show. Also new in 2020, the Legend of Yeti is becoming part of Luminaria. Spot him throughout the event until you find him at home in the brand new Himalayan Heights section of Luminaria. Thanksgiving Point is located at 3900 N. Garden Drive in Lehi, Utah 84043 www.thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria

The Lighting of Riverwoods happens tonight, November 20th at The Shops of Riverwoods in Provo! At 6 pm, a million lights will glow to ring in the holiday season. Masks and social distancing are required, and the event is free. The Shops at Riverwoods 4801 North University Avenue, Provo. https://shopsatriverwoods.com/



The Gateway presents Lights On tonight, November 20th at 6 pm. They’ll flip on the holiday lights with live music, and a food drive for the Utah Food Bank. Nonperishable donations will be accepted along with cash donation receipts to be entered to win a holiday giveaway! Plus, a special winter “magic” art stroll with new holiday windows, oversized woodland creatures to pose with, and brand new “Light Shower” installation for a picture-perfect experience to kick off the holiday cheer. Come see the lights while lighting up someone else’s holiday season! Wear masks, bring your donations, and the holiday lights will be up thru Dec. 31st. The Gateway is located at 18 North Rio Grande Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101



Light up the Night is a virtual tree lighting event presented by The Outlets at Traverse at 6:40 pm tomorrow, November 21st. Beginning at 6:30 pm, enjoy hot chocolate stations, a free s’mores kit when you spend $50 or more, stroll the holiday windows, search for the elf magic doors, and join in on the countdown with Santa as we light Utah’s Tallest Fresh Cut Christmas Tree at promptly 7 pm.

Celebrate as we light up the night at Traverse! www.outletsattraversemountain.com

If you’re looking for something beyond lights, we’ve got four more ideas for your weekend!

Smithfield Holiday Turkey Trot is tomorrow at 10 am. Options for 10k, 5k, at the Smithfield Rec Center. All routes are chip timed, there’s raffle prizes, age division and overall awards, long sleeve shirts, swag bags, children’s games, stoller division for all routes, and recovery food. In preparation for their Annual Holiday Turkey Trot, they have taken ample precautions to make sure it can be held in a safe manner that complies with the state of Utah Covid-19 guidelines. The race organization will allow proper social distancing, discourage congregating, avoid contact with high-touch surfaces, and allow for screening of participants. All event attendees must wear a face covering except while running. Smithfield Recreation Center 315 E 600 S, Smithfield smithfieldrecreation.com/races

The 10th Annual Country Cowboy Christmas Market at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds in Tremonton is today until 8 pm, and tomorrow November 21st from 10 am to 6 pm. There will be lots of amazing vendors, live entertainment on two stages, pony rides, petting zoo, silent auction, Jubilee tree, mariachi on Saturday (3 – 4 pm), local charity fundraisers, and food trucks. COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. Box Elder County Fairgrounds 320 N 1000 W Tremonton UT, 84337

Barlows Ballet Nutcracker presented by the Barlow Arts Conservatory and Covey Center for the Arts in Provo is happening! Snowflakes. Sugar Plums. Dancing dolls. And a Christmas tree that reaches the sky. Barlow Ballet Theatre’s production promises everything you love about The Nutcracker, brighter and more splendid than ever. In this, the most traditional tale, Clara and Drosselmeyer travel together to the Land of the Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy is reunited with her prince, and where the magic happens. With beautiful sets and stunning costumes, this Nutcracker, features the Best of State Youth Dancer Group, the Barlow Ballet Theatre, dancing fun and exciting roles. Face coverings are required and are to be worn at all times. Social distanced seating enforced. An option to stream this performance is also available for purchase! Covey Center for the Arts is located at 425 West Center Street, Provo. Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 4:30 pm Fri, Nov 20, 2020 8:00 pm, Sat, Nov 21, 2020

Take a design with fresh flowers virtual course with Red Butte Garden! Tomorrow, November 21st at 10 am. Learn the basics of floral design and turn a bouquet of supermarket flowers into a beautiful centerpiece with Scott Mower, Red Butte Garden floral designer and horticulturist. Take one class or all four to learn different floral design styles. Registration cost covers all materials. Students will be able to pick up flowers and a container the day before, today, at Red Butte Garden. Other items needed: Pruners and gloves optional. Online classes via zoom, register on the website:

www.redbuttegarden.org/fresh-flowers