Where to catch Marie Osmond performing locally next month!

We were so excited to have the one and only Marie Osmond on Good Things Utah! She chatted with us all about her upcoming concert on April 16th at 8 pm at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah. A stunning spot with over 2000 seats, this outdoor Amphitheatre is set against the red rocks of majestic Padre Canyon.

This is Marie’s first time performing at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre! The Southwest Symphony Orchestra will be performing with Marie. She has five iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker.

Marie was recently awarded “The Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service” by 4-Star General Bob Brown, US Army Pacific (representing Secretary of Defense James Mattis). Music is Medicine marks her latest studio release.

Tuacahn has taken great care to put enhanced health and safety protocols in place. Face masks are required for everyone in attendance,and there are hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the facility. Additional entrance and exit points are set up to reduce gathering on the plaza. There is social spacing indicators throughout common areas, and staff has enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures in place.



Marie Osmond with the Southwest Symphony Tuacahn Amphitheatre

1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, UT 84738

www.tuacahn.org

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.











