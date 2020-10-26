Where is your happiness hiding?

Dannie De Novo is the author of the international bestselling book Get in a Good Mood & Stay There! If that doesn’t ‘sound like a read we all need in 2020, I don’t know what does! The foreword of my her book was written by master success guru Bob Proctor, and the afterword by The Locator and Dr. Phil contributor Troy Dunn.

Since March, Dannie has been busy doing over 48 TV appearances on staying happy during these times. She put together this timely segment to show everyone how their happiness could be right in front of them, but that it is hidden behind our negative thoughts and beliefs about ourselves!

Dannie says she knows many people are struggling right now. We have the potential to spiral into deep depression given we are looking at colder and darker days, home schooling, further isolation, and a lot of uncertainty in the coming months. By learning to break the negativity cycle, we can stop being afraid that we will never find happiness and instead see it right there in front of us!