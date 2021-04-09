Where does Utah rank in best states to work from home?

We're showing you a creative hairstyle that looks fancy, but is actually very easy to do! Grab a brush, scarf, two ponytail holders, some bobby pins, and you're ready. We'll show you how to weave in the scarf, what it looks like as a braid, then wrapped up in a bun.

There are ways to vary the style, and take it from casual to elegant! We love how this turned out. Let us know how you like it if you try it!