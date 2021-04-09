Where does Utah rank in best states to work from home?

- On GTU Table Talk, the royal family is mourning the loss of Prince Philip. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 99. He died at Windsor Castle weeks shy of his 100th birthday. The royal couple had been married for 73 years. Philip went on to join the Royal Navy. As a cadet, he caught the eye of then 13-year-old Princess Elizabeth. Both great-great-grandchildren of Britain’s Queen Victoria, they were distant relatives.
- We always like Bachelor news. Could there be a reconciliation of Dale Moss and former Bachelorette Clare Crawley? Their on-again, off-again relationship has been the subject of rumors for the past year. They had a very public break-up on social media but then most recently seen together grabbing a cup of coffee.
- And do you find yourself more irritable as you age? Maybe it’s the fact we get set in our ways and rather not compromise as we get older.
- Where does Utah stand when it comes to the best states for working from home? Delaware took the top spot in the study for being friendliest overall to remote workers. On the flip side, we have Hawaii and Alaska, which rank the least friendly in the nation to remote workers according to WalletHub. Utah didn’t do too bad!
Best states to work from home:
- Delaware
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- New Hampshire
- Tennessee
- Arizona
- New Jersey
- Texas
- Utah
- Oregon
- On GTU Hour 2, the hosts talk about toxic positivity and why can it be dangerous for kids. Some experts say by always being happy and positive could harm our kids because they are taught that it’s not OK to experience unpleasant emotions. A psychologist recommends these tips to avoid toxic positivity:
Listen until your child is done talking.
Ask questions to help them identify their emotions.
Check your own emotions and recognize any resistance, judgment or fear that comes up as your child describes his or her distress or anger.
You don’t have to agree with your child’s position, but you can always validate your child’s experience. (For instance, you could say, “That sounds like it was really scary, I’m so sorry you felt that way.”)
Save discipline and a discussion of consequences for a second conversation when you and your child are both calm so that your child will be able to think about and remember the information you share.
- Trying to become more of a minimalist? It may take more than purging your stuff. Try keeping this quote in mind when it comes to ‘too much’ stuff: “Desiring less is even more valuable than owning less.” It might take this shift for you to get into a minimalist mood.
- Deena is dreading taking her 5-year-old son to the dentist. A pediatric dentist gives some suggestions such as role play with a stuffed animal and bringing it to the appointment. You can also schedule the appointment during the time of day your child is less fussy. Try reading a children’s book about a friendly dentist. Use safe and friendly language when talking about the dentist. Finally, avoid a heavy meal before the appointment. The last thing we need is the child to get an upset tummy in the dentist chair.
- And do you share pictures of your children on social media? How about we embrace and empower instead of shame parents for posting their kids! After all, those times are fleeting!