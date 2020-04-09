Where can you find Utah’s best roses, trees, shrubs, and perennials?

We are all looking for some simple moments of joy during this time. A beautiful set of flowers, some new shrubs, or even small additions to your garden can bring some light into your life during this difficult time.
Millcreek Gardens has the perfect plants for your landscape and garden needs. Come by and search through their extensive inventory of trees, shrubs, vines, ground covers, annuals, perennials, ferns, and ornamental grasses. Millcreek Gardens is currently open to provide our guests with a healthy alternative under present circumstances, but they also take the health of their guests and employees very seriously.
This story contains sponsored content.