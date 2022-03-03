- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Spring is almost here! And though the details surrounding the beloved National Cherry Blossom Festival have changed from year to year through the pandemic, the trees are still trees. They keep on blooming, and you can see those beautiful trees in Washington, DC. The details in 2022 will be different from the last two years, but the trees will again do their thing. As ever, though, it’s all about knowing when the bloom is expected to reach its peak. You want to be there when those trees are at their most beautiful. Fortunately, the National Park Service (NPS) has experts on the case. The NPS says peak bloom lands on the day when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees in DC’s Tidal Basin are in bloom. The NPS puts out an annual projection of when that peak will arrive. Though, it’s hard to project with accuracy more than about a week-and-a-half from the bloom.
- Plus, much has been written about the toxicity of “mommy wine culture.” In some circles, like Facebook groups with names like “Mommy Needs Wine” and “Mommy Wine Time,” it’s not just alcohol, it’s “mom juice.” It’s ever-present at parent gatherings, reinforced in popular culture and emblazoned on T-shirts with phrases like “wine mom goals.” Just ask Emily Lynn Paulson, a mother of five who previously told HuffPost that wine was so present in every facet of her mothering experience, from play dates to social media, that it almost felt like she couldn’t survive motherhood without it. According to Noreen Farrell, a gender justice expert with The Equal Rights Advocates, wine may be increasingly marketed to and consumed by moms because they carry disproportionate levels of parenting stress. The ladies are diving into this topic.
- And we all know how toddlers tend to have no filter when asking questions or making assessments about, well, everything, but that delightful little child-like wonder also extends beyond preschool. Just ask Scarlett Johansson, who recently had to explain the concept of “panty lines” to her 7-year-old daughter, Rose. In a recent interview with InStyle, Scarlett Johansson talked about the curious nature of her daughter—particularly in relation to her mom’s beauty routine and underwear. And honestly, if you think about it from her perspective, she makes a good point!
- Finally, when was the last time you took a moment to clean your belly button? The belly button is a strange body part. Once the umbilical cord is cut when you’re born, the belly button pretty much serves no use. But we’re stuck with it and have to take care of it regardless, and neglecting it can actually lead to a host of issues including a smelly belly button! So how do you keep it clean? Deena has the much needed tips! Hope you tune in this morning for these Hot Topics and more on GTU Hour 2.
When you can see the National Cherry Blossom Festival this year
