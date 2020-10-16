What happens when you and your partner parent differently? Reva Cook, LCSW of The Healing Group was here today to talk us through a subject we don’t hear tacked enough!
Parents often disagree about how to raise their kids, in both big and small ways. It’s really common, but can cause a lot of conflict. Luckily, there are steps to work on it. Below are Reva’s tips.
Recognize where it comes from:
- Our parents’ parenting
- Our values and priorities
- Our visions and dreams about being a parent
- Research and study.
It’s not necessary that we agree on every little thing, but it t is important that parents try to come to an agreement on big stuff. This is important because it reduces conflict in the parent relationship- which means less distress for the kids- and also because it creates a sense of security and safety in their world. We need to develop a joint parenting philosophy with our partner.
But as the grown-ups, our job is to parent well together:
- Regulate our own emotions- helpful mantras/reminders
- Get Curious
- Create a philosophy and framework together.
- Be open to the influence of the other (most important)
Reva has a new online Q&A education event called Ask a Therapist! Participants’ questions about important topics answered by the experts. This month’s topic is Managing Mom Rage. Link in her instagram bio at @revacooklcsw hop online for more www.thehealinggroup.com