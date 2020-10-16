Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

What happens when you and your partner parent differently? Reva Cook, LCSW of The Healing Group was here today to talk us through a subject we don’t hear tacked enough!

Parents often disagree about how to raise their kids, in both big and small ways. It’s really common, but can cause a lot of conflict. Luckily, there are steps to work on it. Below are Reva’s tips.

Recognize where it comes from:

Our parents’ parenting Our values and priorities Our visions and dreams about being a parent Research and study.

It’s not necessary that we agree on every little thing, but it t is important that parents try to come to an agreement on big stuff. This is important because it reduces conflict in the parent relationship- which means less distress for the kids- and also because it creates a sense of security and safety in their world. We need to develop a joint parenting philosophy with our partner.

But as the grown-ups, our job is to parent well together:

Regulate our own emotions- helpful mantras/reminders Get Curious Create a philosophy and framework together. Be open to the influence of the other (most important)



Reva has a new online Q&A education event called Ask a Therapist! Participants’ questions about important topics answered by the experts. This month’s topic is Managing Mom Rage. Link in her instagram bio at @revacooklcsw hop online for more www.thehealinggroup.com