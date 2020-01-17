When to toss out your ‘expired’ maekup

Whether it’s the price, the brand, the color, we all have favorite makeup that’s hard to let go of, but it DOES have a shelf life!
As hard as it is to part with a product that has been in your makeup bag for months or even years, consider this; you wouldn’t drink spoiled milk, so why would you use expired makeup?
Ali dives into the shelf life for the following products. Grab a tissue and stay strong, as you dive into your collection and bid-adieu to your favorite gems.
- Moisturizer: 12-18 months
- Sunscreen: 3 years
- Mascara: 6 weeks
- Primer: 1 year
- Liquid Foundation: 12-18 months
- Bronzer & Blush: 15-18 months
- Eyeliner: 1 year
- Eyeshadow: 2-3 years
- Lipstick: 1 year (if you’re lucky)
- Lip Gloss: 18 months
- Nail Polish: 2 years after opening