When to see the ‘pink’ first supermoon of the year and why spring cleaning is good for your brain

- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – The first supermoon of the year will arrive around 11:33 p.m. ET, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. The full moon will be a supermoon, when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to Earth. Typically the moon appears to be 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. This week’s super moon is dubbed the “pink” moon because of its timing close to flower blooming season. There is another supermoon coming this year on May 26. It is expected to appear bigger and shine brighter than the April moon, according to forecasters.
- Plus, spring cleaning may take on a whole new meaning this year. A new study finds that keeping up with household chores can go a long way toward keeping your mind sharp, especially as you grow older. Ali explains why housework like dusting can actually increase the size of your brain!
- And decluttering expert Marie Kondo just welcomed her third child, a baby boy, and shared the sweetest photo with her Instagram followers. “It’s a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part — spending this special time with our little guy. ” Kondo wrote alongside a photo of one of her daughters cuddling up with her baby brother on a couch.
- Finally, Utah teens may be more like their parents than they think. The Salt Lake City-based Envision Utah Youth Council, composed of high school and middle school students, found that 90% of teens say they want a single-family home by midcareer, and almost 80% of them want to live in a suburb, according to a recently released survey. “I think we know that Utah is a pretty family-oriented place already, it definitely is compared to some other states for sure, so I think it kind of does continue that trend. We liked how we grew up, so I want the same as that,” said Caleb Grow, a student member on the youth council. To read more click here: https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/4/23/22375855/generation-z-wants-single-family-homes-someday-housing-affordability-crisis-survey-envision-utah
- And finally at the end of the show, gaze into the mirror and complete your fitness goals at home! This fifteen hundred dollar piece of high tech glass is the latest in home fitness gear and we will tell you how it works. Hope you join us this morning for GTU on a Monday.