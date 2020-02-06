- On Good Things Utah today – Have you ever tried intermittent fasting? One woman says it’s the only way she was able to lose more than 80 pounds. We have her inspiring story. And National Read Out Loud Day was earlier this week, Surae has why it’s so important to start this healthy habit with your children. And speaking of children, when it comes to teenagers one mom says honesty is always the best policy. We’ll tell you why her post is going viral this morning.
- And at the end of the show, Valentine jokes you can share with your kids. These are cheesy AND completely adorable. Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of GTU.