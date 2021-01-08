What’s your new year “umbrella” made of?

Ganel Lyn Condie joined us to talk about the idea of a new year “umbrella”. Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain. So what is your NEW YEAR UMBRELLA made of?
- Connections.
One of the most important factor in mental health wellbeing is authentic connections.
Therapy, valued friends, family relationships.
- Rest.
Schedule rest days or block out rest time.
Recovery time is essential in avoiding burnout and being more productive.
- Soul Time.
Prayer, scripture, mediation. Keeping your mind where your body is – mindfulness practices.
Knowing you are more than your job, house, to-do list. Soul time.
- Play.
Dance, movies, bike rides, walks in rain.
Can give exercise and cultivate connection.
Some people (like me) need to plan for play.
- Creation.
Meaningful work, art, cooking, hobby.