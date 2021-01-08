What’s your new year “umbrella” made of?

Our girl and workout guru Steff Iliff is here to help us stick to our 2021 fitness goals! Check out her tips, and take advantage of her offer!

1- Identity what you truly want to experience with your fitness this year and why this is so important to you. If you can get clear on the experience you can understand the emotion the created the motion for you to hone into this experience. 2- Gamify the goal with keeping daily promises to yourself. 3- Ask for help and support - don't let your ego be a karen and win- ask your family, spouse, partner, boyfriend, kids to support you in the time commitment you are wanting to keep towards your fitness goals and why this not only helps you but will help you help them. 4- Remove the idea this is selfish, moving your body daily helps you be your best you. Moving your body can be a commitment to you and you can do that in any form for 30 minutes a day, Start with promises you will keep then add to it. 5- Schedule out your fitness routine time, the days of the week, the workout, the time commitment. Schedule it out and treat it like any other appointment; if you don't show up you get a late fee or cancelation charge. That fee is the longer it's going to take for you to finally be committed to you.6- Wear gym clothes you feel good in, comfortable and confident in. Even wear them to bed if you are going to workout in the AM so you can just make it a habit. Also move your cell phone into the bathroom so you have to get up to turn it off when it goes off you are already moving. 7- Get an accountability partner or join a group for support + accountability 92% of people fail their new year's resolutions by feb, having a support system and accountability system helps you succeed and stick too it long term. "Studies have shown that less than 25% of people actually stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days, and only 8% accomplish them" - Forbes 8- Have measurements for you achieving outside of the scale, such as confidence, commitment, energy, sleep, bloating, creativity, clothes fit better, more patience, and proud of yourself.9- Have fun and enjoy the process, and celebrate the wins and the learning lessons.