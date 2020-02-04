What’s to come on At Your Leisure this year

At Your Leisure is a family oriented outdoor and travel show focused on the western United States. Their weekly itinerary includes both motorized and non-motorized destinations and activities, cool new product reviews and suggestions on how to get the most of a weekend or week in the west. At Your Leisure is celebration its 17th season of broadcasting. The AYL team are all driven by a love for not only the outdoors, but there jobs. They love bringing the adventure to you, and hopefully helping you get out there and create your own adventure! See what’s coming up for AYL:
- Bear River Lodge – Follow the AYL crew up to Bear River Lodge just outside of Kamas where they offer great winter trails for snowmobiles and machines with sled tracks as well as cabin rentals. Bear River Lodge is a great winter excursion for the whole family and they AYL crew proves it as they follow a family with young children, as they head out on the trails in a Side by Side with sled tracks, a machine that is perfect for the whole family
- Reece & Marianne Stein Visit Stockholm, Sweden – Reece & Marianne Stein set out on another foreign adventure as they visit Stockholm, Sweden. A city with a rich history and distinctive architecture, there’s a picture around every corner and a great archipelago. In fact it gives Sweden the honors of having more islands than any other country in the world.
- Eagles Landing Charity Golf Tournament – Chad, Ria, Kevin & Gina all head down to Mesquite to escape the cold and join in the fun of the 5th Annual Eagles Landing Charity Golf Tournament. Mark and Katy Yardley put on this event every year and match every donation that is made in an effort to help raise money for Veterans. This is a great event that brings great people together in support of an excellent cause.
- Boat Show/RV Show – This weekend is the Boat Show at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy and the following weekend is the RV Show at the same location. The AYL Crew will be at both expos so be sure to come down to the shows and see us and get an AYL Sticker. Also, Chad is doing a behind the scenes show on what it takes to set up an RV show and all the sweat, blood and tears that goes into making sure these expos go off without any hiccups.
This story contains sponsored content.