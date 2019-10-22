What’s the right way to eat candy corn?

The Lost Ones is a "walking tour" of the story of The Pyramid Dress Factory building. There is no seating, instead the audience of 20 "tourists" walk continuously through the space as the story progresses.

Author and director Jeffery Blake works with professional actors to create a unique and scary show. Minimal special effects or makeup is used and there are no jump-scares. There are no age restrictions and parents have the discretion of who can attend.