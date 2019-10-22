What’s the right way to eat candy corn?

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – It’s the top selling candy of the season AND people usually eat it three different ways. So what is the right way to snack on candy corn? We ask the candy experts this morning. Plus, Meghan Markle gets candid about her life under the microscope in a new interview. We’ll tell you what she revealed. And mercury is now in retrograde. Reagan tells us what that means for everything from your love life to your business dealings.
  • And finally, our pet of the week is a beautiful puppy that needs a home! Meet Aspen this morning on a Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook