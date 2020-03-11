What’s the most challenging High School in the State of Utah

Juan Diego Catholic High School was recently named the Most Challenging High School in the State of Utah and ranks in the top 2 percent of schools nationally.

Founded in 1999, Juan Diego Catholic High School is a private high school affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City. Students come to Juan Diego because they want to experience the rigorous academic environment the school has created, along with top-tier sports, arts, and other extra-curricular programs.

The Washington Post Challenge Index is the oldest high school ranking system in the country and does not rely on test scores, which are more a measure of student family income than school quality. It is also the only list that compares private and public schools. It ranks high schools by a simple ratio: the number of AP or IB tests given at a school each year, divided by the number of seniors who graduated that year. In addition to the high school, Juan Diego Catholic Schools offer a daycare, elementary and middle school all on the same campus located at 300 East 11800 South, Draper.

No matter what your background or religious affiliation, a strong support system rooted in academics, athletics, arts, and values is awaiting every student here at Juan Diego Catholic Schools.​

Juan Diego Catholic Schools are now accepting applications for all ages and grades, infants through 12th grade.

To find out more visit https://www.jdchs.org/.

This story contains sponsored content.