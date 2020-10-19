What’s the last ‘normal’ thing you did before the pandemic?

- On Good Things Utah today – What was your last “normal” night out? Maybe you went out to dinner or crammed into a bar with friends. Maybe you did karaoke with colleagues, or just hung out in the actual indoors portion of someone else’s house. For many of us, that final memory of pre-lockdown life feels weirdly frozen in time now-at once nostalgic and a little ominous. We share what we were all doing last March.
- Plus, health experts are warning that Thanksgiving to Christmas could be the most dangerous time our country has faced with COVID-19. We’ll tell you why doctors are so concerned. And speaking of Thanksgiving, with smaller family gatherings come smaller turkeys! The bird on your table might just be down sized this year.
- And finally, healthy comfort food. Who knew that you could make Chicken Noodle Soup so good for you? Nicea tells us what to add to pump up the flavor and taste!
- And always making mistakes while ordering at Starbucks? Deena has insider tips that will guarantee a good drink every time! Hope you join us for a Monday edition of Good Things Utah.