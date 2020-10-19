What’s the last ‘normal’ thing you did before the pandemic?

Meg Bentley was here with an awesome display, and the most fun pictures to tell us how to throw the ultimate virtual party just like she does!

She tells us COVID turned a lot of worlds upside down. It’s affected jobs, our livelihood, but one thing it’s put a major wedge in is our relationships, our healthy social life and human interaction. Meg and her husband have always looked forward to dressing up in crazy costumes for Halloween or special parties! Sadly so much has been canceled. But celebrating the big and small moments this year doesn’t have to be one of those things. Especially Halloween. It can be as great as any other year but it will take extra creativity and effort!