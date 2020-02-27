What’s the difference between disordered eating and an eating disorder?

With a specialized set of skills, EJ Hackett, MS, EdS, CMHC, brings a unique specialty to Tanner Clinic: help for those suffering from eating disorders. Her experience doing research and patient care in this field offers those in the area help they previously had to travel to obtain.

EJ has focused her entire career on working with those struggling with eating disorders and/or trauma history. Eating disorders are serious conditions related to persistent eating behaviors that negatively impact your health, your emotions and your ability to function in important areas of life. Most eating disorders involve focusing too much on your weight, body shape, and food, leading to dangerous eating behaviors. However, there is a difference between eating disorders and disordered eating.

Ej says, “If we think about our relationship with food on a continuum, there is intuitive eating on one side (people who eat when they’re hungry, stop when they are full) and then of course on the other side of the spectrum there are people who meet the diagnostic requirements for an eating disorder.” There are also people in between these two. People who don’t necessarily fall into either category, but are struggling with their general dieting and nutrition from day-to-day.

Many people with eating disorders may not think they need treatment. If you think you might need help or if you’re worried about a loved one, please don’t be ashamed to pursue treatment or push someone to get help from a medical professional. Treatment plans for eating disorders are tailored to individual needs but there is help available.

To find out more about how Tanner Clinic can help, visit tannerclinic.com or call (801)-773-4865.

