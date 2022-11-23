- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We start off the show today with sharing our favorite gifts we’ve ever received. And someone that knows a thing or two about gift giving? Pop star Taylor Swift. Joanna Gaines is giving props to Taylor for knowing how to send that special something. The “Fixer Upper” star, 44, told Variety that the “Anti-Hero” singer, 32, sent over a copy of her new album, “Midnights,” and other goodies, and it made the Swifties in the Gaines family — that is, Joanna and her daughters, Ella, 16, and Emmie, 12 — go wild. “I listened to it the day it came out. She actually sent me some sweats and her vinyl, so I was very excited. The girls fought over it, so we kind of rotate. We’ve got the hoodie and the sweats, and it’s like every other week,” said Gaines. “All I’m saying is yes, I love her new album, ‘Midnights.’ I think she is a genius,” added the Magnolia mogul. Earlier this month, Gaines dropped by the fourth hour of TODAY, where she opened up about how much she enjoys being a mom to kids of all ages.
- The home renovation expert and her husband and “Fixer Upper” co-star, Chip Gaines, share Ella and Emmie and three sons: Drake, 17, Duke, 14, and Crew, 4. “Just the perspective of having an almost 18-year-old and then this 4-year-old, I feel like is such a gift,” Gaines told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. She revealed that some of the most valuable life lessons she’s learned have come from her youngest child. “He’s like my little wisdom. I’m like, I can learn more from Crew — just the way he teaches me to live and to notice things,” she explained.
- We hope you tune for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2!
What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now