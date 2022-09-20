Salt Lake City airport is moving forward with a lot of new renovations, and we had Nancy Volmer, director of communication and marketing, come to tell us the updates. Phase 1 has been finished and people are saying it is beautiful and very spacious. They are working on the 3 phases, and it will include things like new Delta gates, transportation around the airport, and even better pricing with all the new gates. To see all the graphics and other information about the renovations check out their website and social media.

Instagram: slcairport

Website: slcairport.com