LEHI, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — If you find yourself in Utah county now until the end of October, pay a visit to Cornbelly’s. The doors are open at both Spanish Fork and Lehi locations and there is so much to see and fun to be had. Food and Sweets Managers, Ashlyn and Gracie Herbst shared what’s new at Cornbelly’s this year including shows, attractions and sweets of course.

Save $4 with code GTU4 and head to Cornbelly’s for all things festive and fall! Visit www.cornbellys.com for more information and follow along on Facebook at CornbellysFanPage and Instagram @cornbellys