What’s IPL? How it can make your skin dazzle

Makayla Nelson, Master Esthetician at University of Utah Health joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy.

The desire to beautify one’s skin is becoming more and more common among all types of people: men, women, young, old, middle-aged. There are many ways to go about it, but one that’s increasing in popularity is IPL, or intense pulsed light. So, what exactly is IPL?

IPL delivers gentle pulses of light as it targets brown spots (sun spots, red broken veins, and rosacea), sunspots, spider veins, appearance of discolored acne scars, blood vessels and redness of the face (rosacea), and other pigmented lesions (marks or spots) on your face, neck, chest, hands, and arms.

