- On Good Things Utah this morning – Former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin was inundated with well-wishes — and questions — after she introduced fans to her baby boy. “Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023,” Kufrin began a recent Instagram post. Kufrin, who is engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Thomas Jacobs, went on to share the story behind Benson’s name.
- “Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised,” Kufrin wrote on Instagram. “Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole.” Former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin was inundated with well-wishes — and questions — after she introduced fans to her baby boy. “Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023,” Kufrin began a recent Instagram post.
- According to Sarah Epplen, a professor of sociology at Minnesota State University, there’s a “wrongful” assumption in the United States that a man is the head of the household. “We have a strong belief in the nuclear so-called traditional family,” Epplen tells TODAY.com, “and part of American traditionalism is getting upset when people break from tradition, like this reality star did.” And Kufrin is known for doing things her own way: She proposed to Thomas in May 2022. He said yes, and popped the question himself five months later. We hope you join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
What’s in a name? A Bachelorette star breaks baby name tradition
by: Nicea DeGering
