PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Say yes to the perfect dress for the big day. Designer Barbie Berg knows what it takes to create a wow factor dress, while maintaining a modest fit that will make a bride feel her best on her wedding day.

When it comes to modest bridal fashion, Barbie says ballgowns and a-lines are making a comeback this year. Brides are interested in comfortable fabric, clean and simple looks with unique sleeves.

GTU Producer and model for The Modest Bridal Collection in the Paige dress.

Barbie prioritizes making beautiful dresses that happen to be modest. She wants her brides to feel beautiful and trendy. Her collection can be found at 8 stores throughout Utah. You can get an exclusive sneak peek of the new collection at Sweetheart Bridal in Provo for the month of November.

Website: themodestbridalcollectionbybarbie.com

Instagram: @themodestbridalcollecttion