What your hairstylist wants you to know during quarantine

Richard and Linda taped a segment from their beautiful Park City home to check-in, and let us in on a generous offer! Richard tells us many parents are struggling with having their kids home round-the-clock, working from home, and having a disrupted schedule. But others see this as a golden opportunity for quality time with their children, to have family discussions, and time to slow-down rather than rush from one thing to the next.

Linda tells us it's okay to find yourself in the middle, or bouncing between the two. It's a time of what-if's, why's, and how's. This time can be used for reflection, meditation, but there's no need to deny the difficulty of structuring your time.