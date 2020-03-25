What your hairstylist wants you to know during quarantine

- On Good Things Utah today – A member of the British royal family is the latest high profile coronavirus diagnosis. We have the very latest on Prince Charles. Plus, if you are stuck at home and feeling stressed, Surae has what you can try today to feel better in a flash! And with salons closing across the country, hairstylists have a message for their clients this morning. (hint: don’t try coloring at home!) Our own GTU stylist Matthew Landis weighs in with a message from his home. And there is another shortage to tell you about – and this one has nothing to do with toilet paper. People are buying up puzzles right and left! We’ll tell you why the favorite pass time has seen a huge uptick in sales.
- And we check in with Reagan at home with her teenage boys. How she’s passing the time and keeping her sanity!
- And at the end of the show, staying alone together. How neighborhoods are showing love and support to each other with simple rainbows and teddy bears. This will make you feel good on a Wednesday morning! Hope you join us for GTU.