- On Good Things Utah this morning – Today on the show we are checking in with one of our favorite guests, Dr. Julie Hanks. She has a post about what she wishes she had been told as a child, that is now going viral. Brianne says it resonated with her so much she wants to share it with our viewers.
- Plus, music fans listen to this: Adele’s Las Vegas residency is officially back on. “Weekends with Adele” has been rescheduled, with new dates set to kick off on Nov. 18 of this year at Caesars Palace. Shows will run through March 25, 2023. All 24 previously scheduled performances have been rescheduled, and eight new shows have been added. A select number of tickets will be available. Priority for pre-sale tickets will be given to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or had previously registered and been waitlisted for the Verified Fan Presale. Ticketmaster will notify eligible fans on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
- And after spending a summer reconnecting with friends and family, enjoying the outdoors and (hopefully!) making time for vacation, it’s time for kids to head back to school. They’re ready to learn, grow and get out of your hair again! But they’ll need some help to get there. Before the exciting first day of school, you’ll need to get all the gear (think backpacks, pens, new clothes) together to make school a success. As a parent, use this basic but essential school supply list to find everything your little ones need for their classes—even on a budget:
- Loose leaf paper
- Even though there won’t be any tests or quizzes when school begins, kids take plenty of notes, complete assignments and do in-class exercises. Every student needs at least a few packets of loose-leaf paper for quick notes and doodles. Check with your child’s school to find out if they require college ruled or wide ruled before you fill up your shopping cart — odds are they won’t, but it’s worth being sure.
- Personal planner
- Your child will need a personal planner to kick off the school year and keep up with all of their assignments. It’s an opportunity to invest in cute school supplies that motivate your kids every time they open their planners. Plus, planners help kids learn time management and responsible scheduling, which they can carry with them throughout their academic lives and into college and adulthood.
- No. 2 Pencils
- Most classes require #2 pencils because they show up easily on test bubble sheets that machines scan and grade. Add them to your child’s school supply list before they sell out at local stores. A great deal on a large pack will likely last through the year.
- Black ink pens
- Teachers grade in red ink pens so their notes stand out as study tools. Your student should use black ink pens that don’t bleed on the paper. Their work will stand out and never smudge if you use a tried-and-true brand that knows how to make a quality pen, like BIC.
- Loose leaf paper
- At the end of the show – These are works of art you can wear! Designer Ariel Adkins transforms masterpieces into wearable works of art. Her project Artfully Awear features handmade garments inspired by paintings, sculptures, installations, artists, and other individuals. Artfully Awear originally began as a way for Adkins to manage the grief of losing her mother. “When my mother passed away shortly after I graduated, I struggled to find my voice as a creative,” she tells My Modern Met. “Around that time, I began exploring using old clothing as a medium, turning garments into works of art to represent the joy that can be created by revisiting things we already own.” As she continued to create clothing, the project evolved into a way of “highlighting other artists or individuals in unique garments that express their inspiration or personal history.” Hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.