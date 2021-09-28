What you should never say to someone dealing with anxiety

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Interesting travel news to report, several countries, Sweden, Bulgaria, and Norway, have now banned all travelers from the U.S., regardless of vaccination status. In Sweden, “there is a ban on non-essential travel … directly from countries outside the EU/EEA. The ban applies to foreign nationals from countries outside the EU/EEA and will remain in effect until 31 October 2021,” which includes Americans.
- Plus, a phrase to avoid when it comes to anxiety, and what to say instead. A little math, shall we? As Beurkens mentioned, the two parts of the anxiety equation are uncertainty and your capability to handle it. Uncertainty, sorry to say, you can’t exactly control—that’s what makes it uncertain. However! You can control the other half of the scale—how you view your ability to cope with different situations. Allow Beurkens to explain: “We cannot control the uncertainty side of the scale, which is why saying, ‘Oh, don’t worry about that,’ or, ‘It will be OK,'” doesn’t work—because we know it’s not true,” she says. “We can’t control the uncertainty. What we can control is focusing on the other part of the equation: our belief and confidence in ourselves of being able to handle it.” To read more click here: https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/psychologist-on-how-to-overcome-uncertainty-with-confidence
- And more on pop star Britney Spears this morning and those explosive documentaries about her life. Controversy surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship case, for years the center of the #FreeBritney movement, eventually came to a head in June when the pop star appeared remotely in court to make an emotional plea for her independence and fiercely speak out against her father and conservator of 13 years, Jamie Spears. In the weeks following, the case started to unravel, and earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship. The court is set to hear that request this Wednesday in what could be a breakthrough moment for Britney’s case. In the meantime, several new documentaries are aiming to shed light on Britney’s controversial conservatorship and what may have gone on out of the public eye. One of them, The New York Times’ “Controlling Britney Spears,” that’s now streaming on Hulu as a follow-up to “Framing Britney Spears,” includes interviews with insiders “who have come forward to speak publicly about what they saw,” according to a text card in the documentary. Surae tells us four bombshells we’ve learned from all the recent coverage.
- Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
