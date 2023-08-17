- On Good Things Utah this morning – What to do if you have plans to travel to Hawaii amid the wildfires? The local government has issued guidance for tourists as the deadliest wildfires in modern U.S. history rage on in the state. The ongoing wildfires in Hawaii have prompted local officials to ask tourists not to visit some areas, despite it being a destination state during the peak of summer travel season. The wildfires have become the deadliest in modern U.S. history with the death toll at 99 and counting and have forced more than 11,000 people to evacuate. Local officials issued a state of emergency in the counties of Maui and Hawai’i on Aug. 8.
- Josh Green, the governor of Hawaii, said in a recent release that accommodations usually available for tourists have been repurposed to aid displaced residents and emergency workers. “All nonessential travel to West Maui is strongly discouraged for the duration of this proclamation,” he said. “Visitors in West Maui have largely heeded the call to leave the island, and hotels and other accommodations are needed for displaced residents and emergency workers.”
- Our Good Things Utah sponsor, doTERRA, is fundraising for Maui relief right now after the devastating fires. You can help support families that have lost everything by going to www.doterrahealinghands.org and click on the Maui Donation page. All the proceeds are going to help out in those relief efforts.
What you should do if you have plans to travel to Hawaii and doTERRA steps in to offer aid
by: Nicea DeGering
