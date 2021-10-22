What you need to know before traveling

If you have an upcoming trip planned, you have to take tips from travel expert, Barby Garcia! She has all the important information you’ll need to know while traveling throughout the pandemic. You may know her as a host from KRCL Vagabond Radio, but today she’s switching it up to live television. Garcia sat down with Deena today to give viewers her advice and recommendations on how to travel.

Garcia just returned from a month-long vacation in Europe so she knows the ins and outs of what you’ll need to have prepared. One of the first tips she highlights is ensuring you check for your Passenger Locator Form beforehand because there will be a lot more paperwork required since the pandemic began. It’s important to do your research and have all those forms since she said it can be difficult to get places if you don’t have everything done.

She emphasizes that flying dehydrates you, so it’s important to drink lots of water, rest, and try not to wear makeup on flights. You also have to pace yourself and be realistic about the number of things you can see in a day.

Garcia prefers Airbnb over hotels since it gives more of a homey vibe and allows you to immerse yourself in the neighborhood experience. Each one will give you a different experience, so know the size of your group and your goals ahead of time.

Be sure to follow Garcia on Instagram for more advice and tips!