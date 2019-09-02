What you need to know about Utah’s polluted air

Did you know that breathing polluted air at levels found in major cities is worse than smoking a pack of cigarettes per day? That’s according to a new national study.

Dr. Denitza Blagev, Intermountain Healthcare Pulmonologist, joined us to share about these findings and how it can lead to emphysema.

She explained that for the study, researchers looked at more than 7,000 adults ages 45 to 84 for over a decade in six US metropolitan areas – Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The findings concluded that those who were exposed for years to higher-than-average concentrations of ground-level ozone developed changes to their lungs.

Dr. Blagev explained that using a CT scan, researchers were able to see that exposure to each of the pollutants was associated with the development of emphysema. This is a lung condition that causes shortness of breath and is commonly associated with cigarette smoking. It’s a debilitating chronic disease that shrinks the amount of oxygen that reaches your bloodstream.

“Ground-level ozone is the part of smog that you can’t see. It’s colorless and it comes from the photochemical transformation that occurs when pollutants interact with sunlight,” Dr. Blagev shared.

This study adds to the evidence that the benefits of cleaning the air are even larger than previously calculated because the findings suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is damaging to lung health.

So do what you can to contribute to clean air. Carpool when you can, utilize transportation and stop idling are just three of many things you can do to get us well on our way to cleaner and clearer air.

For more information, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.

