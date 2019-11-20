What you need to know about the first ever National Botox Day

Have you heard? The makers of Botox have announced today as the first ever National Botox Cosmetic Day and Jenny & Syd with Utah Facial Plastics joined Good Things Utah to tell us all about it.

Through Brilliant Distinctions, a reward program from the makers of Botox, they’re offering a $200 GC for $100. Offers are limited and went live for purchase this morning at 8am MST so you should act fast if you’re interested! To purchase, go to www.botoxcosmeticday.com. There is a limit of one gift card per person and it can be gifted to other people. This gift card can also be used in combination with other BD coupons as well as our in-office specials.

Utah Facial Plastics is also offering Black Friday deals available from 12am to 12pm on 11/29 only. Offers include $150 off any Juvederm product, commonly used in lips, cheeks and for lines and wrinkles. Volbella is what they use for a baby lip plump and is $100 off. They’re also offering 2 VI Peels for $250 off. This peel minimizes pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles and brightens overall skin tone. Micro-needling is also great for skin health. They’re offering $125 off regular micro-needling and $150 off vampire facials. The last offer available is for non-surgical hair restoration. Patients can save $600 in PRP + ACell injections.

To redeem, text “BLACK FRIDAY” to their number (801) 776-2220 and you’ll receive a link where you can fill out your information and pay online. They’ll then add those credits to your account and you can schedule whenever you’re ready within 6 months. You can also call or text that number beforehand with any questions.

To learn more, call or text (801) 776-2220. Additional information on all of these procedures is available at www.UtahFacialPlastics.com.

This story contains sponsored content