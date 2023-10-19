SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Are you waking up tired every day? Are you gasping for air while you sleep? Untreated sleep apnea can really be harmful to your health. Fortunately, there are treatments and not all of them involve sleeping with a CPAP. At Sound Sleep Medical, they provide a solution to sleep apnea symptoms with a oral device.

What is Sleep Apnea?

Snoring loudly and waking up fatigued after a full night’s sleep, could be signs that an individual has sleep apnea. It is a sleeping disorder with a possible severe impact to one’s health where breathing is irregular during sleep.

Obstructive sleep apnea is caused by the relaxing of your throat muscles, which could block the airway while you’re sleeping. Symptoms include snoring, excessive daytime tiredness, loud snoring, observed episodes of breathing cessation during sleep, abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking, awakening with a dry mouth or sore throat, morning headache, difficulty concentrating during the day, mood changes (depression, irritability), high blood pressure, nighttime sweating, or decreased libido.

