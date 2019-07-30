What you need to know about navigation apps

Trying to find the best place to eat on your vacation? Or the nearest beach? Maybe some fun places to take the whole family? Well, you have everything you need right in your phone! When you’re looking for somewhere new, there’s no better way to find it than with your favorite navigation app. But, you might not be using these programs to their full potential.

Whether your preference is Waze, Google Maps or Apples Maps, Christopher Krause has some tips for you. He met with us to share his tech know-how on the best way to use these apps.

Christopher showed us how to safely use these apps while driving, how to plan a trip with multiple destinations, how apps can even be useful for public transportation and how they can be very helpful in navigating live traffic.

Start making the most out of your navigation apps! Learn more from Christopher at @techlifecoach for more ways to use tech to make life easier.