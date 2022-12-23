- On Good Things Utah this morning – ‘Tis the season for giving. But how much? And to whom? According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, 60 percent of respondents gave holiday tips to one or more service providers last year. The average tip was $45 ― up $5 from the prior year ― and housekeepers received the highest gratuities. Even so, holiday tips aren’t necessarily expected. And your budget might not allow for a ton of extra spending around Christmas time. We spoke with Heather Wiese-Alexander, an etiquette expert and founder of luxury stationer bell’INVITO, about who should get a holiday tip and how much you should give.
- Wiese-Alexander said that when it comes to holiday tips, there are usually a couple of common concerns. One occurs when you have the cash available to be generous this holiday season, but you aren’t sure what tip amount is considered too little versus way too much. The other crops up when your budget is pretty tight and you need to know what the absolute musts are, as well as what you can skip. “Be realistic about who you tip,” Wiese-Alexander said. “Who makes your life easier on a daily, weekly or monthly basis?” In other words, you don’t necessarily need to give a holiday tip to the stylist who trims your ends every six months. But your child’s nanny? Probably.
- Wiese-Alexander explained that as a general rule of thumb, an appropriate holiday tip is one week’s pay or one extra session, depending on the service. Gift cards can also be a solid choice, as long as they’re for a place the receiver actually frequents, such as Target or Starbucks. Below is a list of common service providers and the typical range tippers can expect to pay if they so choose:
- Your doorman: If you live in a building with a doorman, you should base the tip on the value of your living space, according to Wiese-Alexander. Usually, that’s around $25-$100. “If you’re in a penthouse, go big or go home, so to speak. This person puts up with a lot more than you may realize.”
- Maintenance workers: If you want to extend a tip to the maintenance workers in your building, office or home, a cash gift of $25 along with a hand-written note of appreciation goes a long way, said Wiese-Alexander. Someone like the building superintendent should get more: around $100-$200, taking into consideration the price of your home.
- Outdoor help: For those who work on your lawn, garden or pool, a tip of $25-$50 is appropriate.
- Janitorial service providers: Trash collectors and workplace janitors can receive $10-$20.
