What you can do to support your local Utah restaurants

Utah restaurants are open for takeout, delivery, and drive-thru. Eating out means staying in for the health and safety of everyone. It’s best to stay home but order out.

The true reality of the situation is that 25,000 restaurant and foodservice professionals have applied for unemployment, 173,000 in sales — jobs lost & dollars lost.

The Utah Restaurant Association understands this is a difficult reality for many people but they recently issued the Taste Utah Challenge a week ago which is to get take out and to go at least 3 times a week from a variety of restaurants if you can. The best way to check if your favorite restaurant is open is to check their social media accounts that way you know what to expect as well.

Make sure you are doing all you can to support Utah’s restaurants during this difficult time. To learn more visit the Utah Restaurant Association.

This story contains sponsored content.