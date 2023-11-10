- It’s an audience filled Friday on Good Things Utah. So we asked our audience what burning questions they have for our hosts today, and they definitely came up with some good ones! First they wanted to know what our hosts do when the leave the building everyday. Tune in to see how different the responses are from Deena with her baby to Nicea who is now our resident empty nester!
- Next question: What is your dream job besides GTU?
- Deena: Astronaut, Ballerina, Therapist, Monster Truck Driver
- Surae: Victoria Secret model, and actress with Chris Hemsworth
- Nicea: anything that pays her to travel
- Which hobby do you wish you had more time for?
- Nicea: golf
- Deena: archery and fencing
- Surae: traveling
- And finally a Would You Rather question: Would you rather where a monitor that beeps when you are attracted to someone or when you are lying?
- Nicea: when you are lying
- Deena: when you are attracted to someone
- Surae: when you are attracted to someone
- That last one was hotly debated! Tune in with us for a fun Friday edition of Fishbowl on GTU!
by: Nicea DeGering
