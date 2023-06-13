Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Do you feel like fear could be the one thing holding you back from something great? Kaili Smith, a motivational speaker, joined us on GTU today with her tips on how to be fearless.

Smith talks about understanding the different types of fear and what’s causing it. Some fear is healthy and it keeps us safe from bad situations but others are isolating in how we deal with that feeling or what we’re trying to achieve. Once you know why and where the fear is coming from then you can decide what you want. How do you want to feel? What kind of person do you want to be? As you decide what you want, you can then begin to move towards it.

The biggest tip Smith shared with us today was to lean into the fear. Our brains are hardwired to focus on the negative rather than the positivity. Fear is actually a sign that we’re on the right path. If you actually want to make your life what you want it to be, you need to take a deep breath, see the fear for what it is, and dive in.

Watch the show to learn more from Smith on how to be fearless!

